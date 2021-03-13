Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,052 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $141.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.