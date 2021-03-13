Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,674. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV opened at $257.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

