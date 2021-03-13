Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,716. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

