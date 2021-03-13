Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $140.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.