Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SEA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after buying an additional 560,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

