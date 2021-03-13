Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

