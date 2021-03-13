Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

