Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,308,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.88. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

