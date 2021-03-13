Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $10.56 on Friday, hitting $349.44. 1,469,239 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.07.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

