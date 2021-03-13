Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Hits $297,337.12

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $297,337.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,302.50 or 0.99775111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00394353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00292483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.00756236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00079923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.