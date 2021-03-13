STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,682,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

