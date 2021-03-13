Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

