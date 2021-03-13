StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StoneCo by 946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 542,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

