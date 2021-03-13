StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $71.79. Approximately 6,541,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 2,131,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

