StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of StoneX Group worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

