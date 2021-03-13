StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

SVAUF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

