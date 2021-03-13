STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Up 5.7%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. 120,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 346,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

