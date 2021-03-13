Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,045 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.