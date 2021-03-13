Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.