Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

