Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.