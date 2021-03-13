Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

