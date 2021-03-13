Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $15,500,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

