Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.