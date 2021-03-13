Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the February 11th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,162,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,480,211. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

