Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.41

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 28019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Sumitomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.