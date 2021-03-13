Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.85

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 589647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of research firms have commented on INN. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.