Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

SU opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

