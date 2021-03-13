SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,552. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 148,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.