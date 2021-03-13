Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

