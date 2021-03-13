Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.54 or 0.03154494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,897,168 coins and its circulating supply is 309,823,743 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

