Supreme (LON:SUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

About Supreme

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

