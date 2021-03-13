Surendra Babu Mandava Sells 90,688 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surendra Babu Mandava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

