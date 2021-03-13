Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.33 ($127.45).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.12.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

