Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

