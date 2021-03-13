Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $13.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 319,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 123,482 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 4,044,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,154. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

