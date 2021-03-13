Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $71,290,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SYF stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

