Synovus Financial Corp Buys 208 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $524.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.