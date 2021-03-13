Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

