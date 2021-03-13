Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,778. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

