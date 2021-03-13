Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $23,848,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

