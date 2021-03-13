Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.