Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. 227,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,483. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

