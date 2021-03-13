Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 15,795 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

