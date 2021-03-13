Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,679 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,321. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.