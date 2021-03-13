Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $188.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

