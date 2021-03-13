Synovus Financial Corp Sells 11,691 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,998. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

