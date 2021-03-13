Synovus Financial Corp Sells 329 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 121,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,627. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

