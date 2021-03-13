Synovus Financial Corp Sells 463 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

