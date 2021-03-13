Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $164.12 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00378087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,349,209 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

